Home / World News / At least 20 killed, five injured in coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq
Health sources said the death toll could rise as many patients are still missing.(File photo for representation)
world news

At least 20 killed, five injured in coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq

INA cited health ministry officials as saying that search operations in Al-Hussain Coronavirus hospital continued after the fire was brought under control.
Reuters | , Cairo
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:27 AM IST

At least 20 people were killed and five injured in a coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya, the state news agency (INA) reported on Monday.

"Health crews carried charred bodies out of the burning hospital while many patients were coughing from the rising smoke", a Reuters reporter on the fire site said.

INA cited health ministry officials as saying that search operations in Al-Hussain Coronavirus hospital continued after the fire was brought under control.

Health sources said the death toll could rise as many patients are still missing.

