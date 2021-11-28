At least 3 people die in winter storm in UK

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The storm, which also caused road closures, train delays, power cuts and high waves, abated Saturday.
A fallen tree blocks a road after gusts of almost 100 miles (160 km) per hour battered some areas of the country during Storm Arwen, in Norton village, England.(AP)
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 01:24 AM IST
AP | , London

At least three people have died in the UK after the year's first winter storm battered parts of the countries with gusts of nearly 100 mph (160 kph).

The storm, which was named Arwen by the country's Met Office, hit parts of the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland particularly hard late Friday and early Saturday. Three men — one in each of those parts of the UK — died as trees were blown over.

The storm, which also caused road closures, train delays, power cuts and high waves, abated Saturday.

“Storm Arwen has delivered some dangerously strong winds overnight, with gusts in excess of 90 mph recorded," the Met Office's chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said. “The strong winds will move south across the UK through the day, gradually weakening."

