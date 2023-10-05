Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / At least 3 people shot in US' Massachusetts, police initiates probe

At least 3 people shot in US' Massachusetts, police initiates probe

AP |
Oct 05, 2023 02:45 AM IST

One of the victims was on a bus that was passing through the area, according to state police.

At least three people were shot Wednesday afternoon and transported to a hospital in the downtown area of Holyoke, Massachusetts, police said.

The public is being asked to avoid the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets.(Rep image)

Police said they received a 911 call shortly before 1 p.m. about the shooting near the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets, as well as notifications from ShotSpotter.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

State police said that at about 12:44 p.m., they sent patrols, K9 teams and investigative units to help Holyoke Police with the investigation, including the search for suspects in the area. The conditions of those shot were not released by police.

One of the victims was on a bus that was passing through the area, according to state police.

The office of Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said the mayor was aware of the shooting and he would provide more details about the shooting later in the afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by members of the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County and Holyoke Police Detectives under the direction of the Hampden County District Attorney's Office.

The public is being asked to avoid the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets.

Holyoke is about 90 miles west of Boston.

Holyoke, a city with a population of nearly 38,000, is also home to the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hospital shooting massachusetts police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP