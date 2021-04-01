Home / World News / ‘Nightmare scenario unfolding’: At least 43 children in Myanmar killed by armed forces, says rights group
The reports of violence have sparked global outrage and countries like the US and the UK have announced sanctions against the coup leaders and companies linked to Myanmar’s military.
Myanmar nationals living in Taiwan pray for victims and express their disdain against the military regime in Myanmar.(AP)

At least 43 children have been killed by armed forces in Myanmar since the military carried a coup d’etat in February, according to the rights group Save the Children. Citing the data compiled by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), the rights organisation on Thursday said in a statement that the death toll of children has more than doubled in the past 12 days. The report suggests that the youngest victim of the violence was a seven-year-old girl.

According to a BBC report, the seven-year-old girl was killed by police while she ran towards her father during a raid on their home. Among the dead is a 13-year-old boy who was reportedly shot in the head while trying to run away from the armed forces.

A 14-year-old boy is believed to have been shot while he was inside or around his home in Mandalay. Save the Children expressed shock over the continued targeting of children despite repeated calls to protect them from harm.

“This is a nightmare scenario unfolding. Innocent children have had their futures brutally and needlessly snatched away from them. Grieving families – among them young children who have seen siblings die – are suffering unimaginable loss and pain,” Save the Children said.

Suu Kyi faces new charge under secrets act; wireless internet suspended

Covid-19 pandemic slowdown led to record fall in EU carbon market emissions

UK data shows good immune response in over 80s after 2-dose Pfizer Covid shot

Any attempt to start a new war in Donbass could destroy Ukraine: Russia

“Children have witnessed violence and horror. It is clear that Myanmar is no longer a safe place for children,” it further added.

The UN special envoy for Myanmar has warned about the possibility of civil war in the country "at an unprecedented scale". Christine Schraner Burgener urged the UN Security Council to consider "potentially significant action" to reverse the military coup and restore democracy. The reports of violence have sparked global outrage and countries like the US and the UK have announced sanctions against the coup leaders and companies linked to Myanmar’s military, the Tatmadaw.

myanmar

