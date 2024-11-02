Menu Explore
At least 52 killed, 72 injured after Israeli airstrikes in northeast Lebanon

AP |
Nov 02, 2024 07:57 AM IST

Since the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted last year, at least 2,900 people have been killed and 13,150 wounded in Lebanon.

Rescuers searched for survivors Friday after Israeli airstrikes killed at least 52 people and wounded 72 others across northeastern Lebanon, the country's Health Ministry reported. The wave of bombings pounded villages that had previously been spared the worst of Israel’s air campaign against the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

A poster of slain Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah hangs near the smouldering rubble of a building in the aftermath of overnight Israeli airstrikes that targeted the neighbourhood of Kafaat in Beirut's southern suburbs on November 1, 2024. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
A poster of slain Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah hangs near the smouldering rubble of a building in the aftermath of overnight Israeli airstrikes that targeted the neighbourhood of Kafaat in Beirut's southern suburbs on November 1, 2024. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

Israeli warplanes also destroyed dozens of buildings in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh, but it appeared most residents had evacuated and there were no reports of casualties.

Despite growing pressure from the United States and others in the international community for a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon, intensified Israeli strikes against the Hezbollah militant group are expanding beyond Lebanon’s border areas. Israel is also fighting a seemingly endless war against Hamas in northern Gaza.

Since the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted last year, at least 2,900 people have been killed and 13,150 wounded in Lebanon, the Health Ministry reports, not including Friday’s toll. Health authorities say that a quarter of those killed were women and children.

More than a year of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 43,000, Palestinian health officials say, without distinguishing between civilians and combatants. The war began after Palestinian militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting 250 others.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
