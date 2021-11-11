Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / At least 600 Islamic State members arrested in last 3 months, claim Taliban
world news

At least 600 Islamic State members arrested in last 3 months, claim Taliban

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Khalil Hamraz, a spokesperson of the intelligence department said that the arrested IS terrorists were involved in subversive acts and killings, according to a report by Tolo News
Taliban fighters stand guard at an entrance gate of the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital in Kabul on November 3, 2021. (AFP Photo)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 09:10 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

The Taliban-ruled government in Afghanistan claimed that at least 600 members of the Islamic State (IS) have been arrested in the last three months across the country, adding that some of the detainees include top members of the terror outfit.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Khalil Hamraz, a spokesperson of the intelligence department said that the arrested IS terrorists were involved in subversive acts and killings, according to a report by Tolo News.

“The detainees include some top members. They are in the prisons,” Hamraz added.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August this year, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in the war-ravaged country.

The latest attack by the terror outfit was on November 2 when its fighters attacked a military hospital in the capital city of Kabul, killing 25 people and injuring over 50. Among the deceased was Mawlawi Hamdullah Mukhlis, head of the Kabul military corps and a senior commander in the Taliban, officials of the so-called Islamic Emirate said.

In October, the Islamic State warned that Shi’ite Muslims are perilous and they will be targeted everywhere.

Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, who was also present during Wednesday's press conference, said that the Islamic State is not a great threat at present and 21 of its sanctuaries were eliminated in several provinces.

“Our efforts are continuing to root out Daesh (IS) but the threats have been reduced to a great extent,” Mujahid told reporters, according to the Tolo News report.

"They are not many in Afghanistan, because they do not have the support of the people," the Taliban chief spokesperson further said.

 

 

 

