At least four killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon

At least four people were killed in an Israeli strike on the village of Beit Yahoun in south Lebanon on Wednesday evening, three sources told Reuters.

A soldier gestures as an Israeli artillery unit in Upper Galilee in northern Israel fires toward southern Lebanon on November 22, 2023.(AFP)

Violence along the border broke out after militant group Hamas's Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel. Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah - a Hamas ally - have exchanged rocket fire in fighting that has steadily escalated.

In a statement, the Israeli military said its fighter jets struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, and that its troops and aircraft hit two cells that fired at Israeli troops or attempted to launch rockets into Israel

The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on reports that four people had been killed.

