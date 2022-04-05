Zelenskyy tells UNSC Bucha killings ‘one of many' war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Referring to Moscow's claim that the photos of killings in Bucha were staged and a “propaganda” concocted by the Ukrainian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it's 2022 and they have conclusive evidence, including satellite images, to prove the executions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses UNSC on Tuesday, April 5. 2022. (Screengrab/United Nations)
Updated on Apr 05, 2022 09:09 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that the Bucha massacre is “only one” of many war crimes that the Russian troops have committed across the cities of the east European country. Addressing the United Nation's Security Council (UNSC) for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Zelenskyy added that Russian forces killed “anyone who served our country”.

Referring to Moscow's claim that the photos of killings in Bucha were staged and a “propaganda” concocted by the Ukrainian forces, Zelenskyy said it's 2022 and they have conclusive evidence, including satellite images, to prove the executions.

The Ukrainian president called for full access to journalists to make sure that Russia “do not get away” with the crime. He also demanded “accountability” at the UNSC for Russian crimes.

“People were killed in their apartments, houses…civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road, just for their pleasure,” Zelenskyy told the council.

The president urged the international body to act and reform its system that gives security council permanent member, Russia, a veto - saying everything needs to be done to ensure the UNSC functions effectively.

Zelenskyy further stated that Moscow was trying to turn Ukraine into “silent slaves”.

