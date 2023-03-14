AUKUS alliance on 'path of error and danger' with nuke submarine deal: China

China warned on Tuesday that Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States were treading a "path of error and danger" after they unveiled a nuclear-powered submarines deal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The latest joint statement from the US, UK and Australia demonstrates that the three countries, for the sake of their own geopolitical interests, completely disregard the concerns of the international communities and are walking further and further down the path of error and danger," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON