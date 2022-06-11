Australia agrees 555 million euro settlement with France's Naval Group: PM
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the French firm had agreed to a "fair and an equitable settlement" of 555 million euros (US$584 million) for ending the multi-billion-dollar contract.
Australia on Saturday announced a massive compensation deal with France's Naval Group for scrapping a landmark contract to build a fleet of diesel submarines.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the French firm had agreed to a "fair and an equitable settlement" of 555 million euros (US$584 million) for ending the multi-billion-dollar contract.
The agreement draws a line under a bitter spat that derailed ties between Canberra and Paris for the better part of a year.
In September 2021, then-Australian prime minister Scott Morrison abruptly ripped up the French contract, which was years in the making.
He announced that Australia would be buying US or British nuclear-powered submarines, a major shift for a country with little domestic nuclear capability.
The decision drew fury from French President Emmanuel Macron, who publicly accused Morrison of deceit.
Relations were on ice until this May, when centre-left leader Albanese was elected.
The submarine contract is the centrepiece of Australia's race to develop its military capabilities, as it fears the threat from a more bellicose China under President Xi Jinping.
The nuclear-powered submarines are likely to give Australia the ability to operate more stealthily and pose much more of a deterrent to China.
But there remains deep uncertainty about how quickly it can be implemented.
The first US or British submarines likely will not be in the water for decades, leaving a long capability gap as Australia's existing fleet ages.
-
US lifts Covid-19 test requirement for international travel
The lifting of the requirement comes six weeks after a federal judge ended the CDC's mask requirement for mass transit, including trains, planes, buses and transit hubs, saying the agency exceeded its authority. The Biden administration is appealing that ruling, saying it aims to protect the CDC's ability to respond to future health emergencies.
-
UN nuclear watchdog: Iran removing 27 surveillance cameras
Iran's decision comes as the IAEA's board censured Tehran over what the agency calls the Islamic Republic's failure to provide “credible information” over man-made nuclear material found at three undeclared sites in the country.
-
Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report
The Bild daily cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
-
1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin
The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.
-
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics