Australia extends Covid-19 lockdown in Melbourne, reinstates night curfew

Australian authorities reinstated a night curfew and extended Covid-19 lockdown measures in Melbourne for another two weeks to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant.

The current lockdown was due to end on Thursday night but will now run until September 2, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne, the state capital.

The state on Monday reported 22 local cases, down from 25 a day earlier.

"The rules don't kick in until midnight, but I'm asking people to observe that curfew from 9 p.m. tonight," Andrews said.