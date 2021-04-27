Home / World News / Australia halts direct passenger flights from India amid Covid-19 surge
Australia halts direct passenger flights from India amid Covid-19 surge

India's new coronavirus cases stayed above 300,000 for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday.
UPDATED ON APR 27, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Australia suspends all direct passenger flights from India until May 15

Australia will suspend all direct passenger flights from India until May 15, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, following a surge in Covid-19 infections in the world's second-most populous country.

India's new coronavirus cases stayed above 300,000 for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday. It reported 2,771 new deaths, but health experts believe the tally is significantly higher.

