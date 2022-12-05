Home / World News / Australia PM Anthony Albanese tests positive for Covid, to work from home

Australia PM Anthony Albanese tests positive for Covid, to work from home

world news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 12:49 PM IST

Anthony Albanese: Anthony Albanese is due to make a two-day trip to Papua New Guinea on Dec. 12-13.

Anthony Albanese: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seen. (AP)
Reuters

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon and would work from home while isolating.

In October, Australia ended mandatory home quarantine for COVID-infected people.

"I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well," Albanese said in a statement.

Albanese is due to make a two-day trip to Papua New Guinea on Dec. 12-13.

It is the second COVID infection for Albanese, who was sidelined for some of the federal election campaign earlier this year after a positive test. Albanese's Labor Party won power at the election.

Sign out