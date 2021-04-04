Australia sets national record for Covid-19 vaccinations in a day

Australia says it has given nearly 80,000 people a virus vaccination to set a new single-day high, boosted by strong stockpiles.

A record 79,283 people received an initial dose on Thursday, the latest day that such data is available, Health Minister Greg Hunt told a press briefing on Sunday.

“The supply at this stage is looking strong,” he said. “Given the great and enormous global competition, the fact we have this domestic supply is fundamental.”

Australia has nearly eliminated local transmissions by closing its international border to non-residents, but occasional cases have leaked into the community from quarantine hotels where returned overseas travelers must isolate for 14 days. States have imposed several snap lockdowns in recent months to contain clusters.

Australia has met its principal targets for vaccination start dates, Hunt added, and wants to see everyone who wants a shot getting an initial dose by the end of October. More than 841,000 vaccinations have been completed across Australia as of Saturday evening, he added.

The government is behind on its vaccine rollout plans, Mark Butler of the opposition Australian Labor Party said Sunday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison had promised 4 million doses would be given by the end of March, Butler said.

Australian authorities said on Saturday they were working with the European Union and the U.K. to investigate the first local case of an unusual clotting in a patient after receiving the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine.

