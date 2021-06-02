Home / World News / Australia, Spain, Sweden announce Covid-19 vaccine donations to COVAX
Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez, who announced a donation of 15 million doses and 50 million euros to COVAX. REUTERS/Cindy Liu(REUTERS)
Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez, who announced a donation of 15 million doses and 50 million euros to COVAX. REUTERS/Cindy Liu(REUTERS)
world news

Australia, Spain, Sweden announce Covid-19 vaccine donations to COVAX

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that his country was making a further $50 million donation to the GAVI vaccine alliance's COVAX facility, bringing its total to $130 million.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Geneva
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 06:54 PM IST

Australia and European countries announced fresh contributions to the COVAX doses-sharing mechanism on Wednesday in a bid to widen vaccination of people in low- and middle-income countries.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that his country was making a further $50 million donation to the GAVI vaccine alliance's COVAX facility, bringing its total to $130 million.

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez, who announced a donation of 15 million doses and 50 million euros ($61 million), said: "Only by leading by example we will be effective in preaching solidarity." Sweden, Austria and Luxembourg were among other countries to announce new donations, as well. ($1 = 0.8205 euros)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covax gavi covid-19 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.