Australia won't advertise Covid-19 vaccine on Facebook but vows publicity
Australia's government pledged a publicity campaign for its rollout of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday - but not in Facebook advertisements, as a feud continues over the social media giant blocking news content from its platform in the country.
Facebook Inc's abrupt decision on Thursday to stop Australians from sharing news on its platform and strip the pages of domestic and foreign media outlets also blacked out several state government and emergency department accounts, drawing furious responses from lawmakers around the world.
Hours before Australia began inoculations with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government would embark on a wide-ranging communication campaign, including online, to ensure vulnerable people turned up for a shot.
But a ban on health department spending to advertise on Facebook would remain in place until the dispute between the Big Tech company and Australia - over a new law to make Facebook pay for news content - was resolved.
"On my watch, until this issue is resolved, there will not be Facebook advertising," Hunt told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "There has been none commissioned or instituted since this dispute arose. Basically you have corporate titans acting as sovereign bullies and they won't get away with it."
Since the news blackout, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has said he would talk with Facebook about its move over the weekend. On Saturday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Facebook had "tentatively friended us again" without giving further details.
Morrison got an injection on Sunday to publicise the programme, saying the country would use "all the communication mechanisms available to us to reach people" without commenting specifically about Facebook advertising.
Hunt said the authorities would use every channel to encourage Australians to get vaccinated, including messages on foreign language broadcaster SBS, but "there is the capacity to do paid advertising (on Facebook) and that element is not on the cards ... for now".
Frydenberg's office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on Sunday.
A Facebook representative said in an email that the company was "engaging with the Australian Government to outline our ongoing concerns with the proposed law (and would) continue to work with the government on amendments to the law, with the aim of achieving a stable, fair path for both Facebook and publishers".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia won't advertise Covid-19 vaccine on Facebook but vows publicity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's attorney general nominee Garland vows to prioritize civil rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar blocks Wikipedia in all languages: NetBlocks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar police arrest actor Lu Min after two killed in protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big US companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian PM Morrison gets Covid-19 vaccine as inoculation rollout starts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 jabs 95.8% effective after both Pfizer shots: Israeli health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United Airlines Boeing 777 lands safely in Denver after engine failure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US state secretary, Abdullah discuss ways of accelerating Afghan peace process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope visits Holocaust survivor in Rome home to thank her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan scrambles air force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO still has no details from Tanzania on its Covid-19 response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US President Biden approves Texas disaster declaration after deadly freeze
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Deeply concerned': US on reports of Myanmar security forces firing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox