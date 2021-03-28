Home / World News / Australian broadcaster Nine entertainment says cyber-attack affected show
The attack prevented Nine from being able to broadcast its Weekend Today show on Sunday morning in Australia, the company said in a statement.
Nine requested assistance from the country’s cyber-intelligence agency, Australian Signals Directorate, after the disruption, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Australia’s largest locally-owned media business, Nine Entertainment Co., said it suffered a cyber-attack that disrupted its live television programming on Sunday.

The attack prevented Nine from being able to broadcast its Weekend Today show on Sunday morning in Australia, the company said in a statement. Nine requested assistance from the country’s cyber-intelligence agency, Australian Signals Directorate, after the disruption, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

“Our IT teams are working around the clock to fully restore our systems which have primarily affected our broadcast and corporate business units,” Vanessa Morley, Nine’s director of people and culture, said in a memo to staff. “Publishing and radio systems continue to be operational.”

Nine, which owns radio stations and newspapers including The Australian Financial Review, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, is urging all employees to work from home until further notice. Nine shares have more than tripled in the past year and closed Friday at A$2.92 ($2.23).

Australia’s Parliament House was also involved in a cyber-attack on Saturday, which led authorities to remove access to emails and other IT services, news.com.au reported, citing Assistant Minister for Defence Andrew Hastie. The attack was related to an external provider, and services to government systems were disconnected as a precaution, the report said.

