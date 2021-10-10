Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Australian PM eyes at fast tracking international travel restart
world news

Australian PM eyes at fast tracking international travel restart

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has already announced that the ban on international flights will be lifted in November. The country is now looking at ways to expedite the process of home quarantine.
FILE PHOTO: A person walks along the harbour waterfront across from the Sydney Opera House during a lockdown. (REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Bloomberg | , Sydney

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that he’s in talks with the New South Wales state government in a bid to “accelerate” a plan to open international travel.

“The New South Wales government is looking at ways to fast track home quarantine in November and if that happens, we will be able to move to facilitate the opening up of the international border into New South Wales sooner,” Morrison said in a video posted on Facebook Sunday. “That would mean home quarantine for vaccinated Australians wishing to return home via Sydney, and giving the option for international travel for vaccinated Australians to leave and return.”

While Morrison didn’t give a timeline in the video for when the international border could be reopened, News.com.au reported that it understands the date being looked at is Nov. 1.

Earlier this month, Morrison announced that bans on international travel will be lifted in November, a month ahead of schedule. Sydney is due to start easing lockdown measures from Monday.

australia international flights
