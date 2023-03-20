Australian police releases pics of 6 men involved in Khalistan referendum brawl

Australian state Victoria’s police on Monday released images of six men, believed to have been involved in the late January Khalistan referendum incident which was organised in state capital Melbourne and culminated into brawls between Khalistani activists and pro-India demonstrators.

Australia's Victoria police releases images of 6 men who they believe may be able to assist in the incident's enquiry.(Twitter/Victoria Police)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Police are appealing for public assistance as they continue to investigate an affray at the Khalistan Referendum at Federation Square on 29 Jan. Police have released images of six men they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries,” Victoria police said in a tweet, releasing the images.

The incident, in which two people were injured and as many Sikh men were detained, was organised in Melbourne's Federation Square to hold a so-called ‘Punjab independence referendum’ on January 29, as per the police officials.

Also Read: India reacts to vandalisation of temples in Australia: ‘Attempts to sow hatred’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per police statement, during the incident two fights broke out, one at about 12.45pm and the other at about 4.30pm. “During the fight, flag poles were used by several men as weapons which caused physical injuries to multiple victims in which two victims were treated at the scene by paramedics,” the statement read.

Australia's Victoria police releases images of 6 men who they believe may be able to assist in the incident's enquiry.(Twitter/Victoria Police)

An Indian flag was also burnt by a group of men at the event.

"As a result of each incident a 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were arrested, and each issued with a penalty notice for riotous behaviour,” the police had said, following the incident.

The development in the case comes days after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to India earlier this month, when he had assured PM Narendra Modi of Australia's intolerance towards hate crimes including those on religious grounds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On PM Modi's concerns about attacks on temples and activities of pro-Khalistan elements in Australia, Albanese had said “I gave him [Modi] the assurance that Australia is a country that respects people’s faith. That we don’t tolerate the sort of extreme actions and attacks that we’ve seen on religious buildings, be they Hindu temples, mosques, synagogues, or churches.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music....view detail