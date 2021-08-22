Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Austria says won't take Afghan refugees; Chancellor Kurz explains why
world news

Austria says won't take Afghan refugees; Chancellor Kurz explains why

Sebastian Kurz pointed to 'problems with integration' and the number of Afghan refugees already living in Austria.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Afghan people gather as they wait to board a U S military aircraft to leave the country, in Kabul. (AFP)

At a time when activists from across the globe have urged world governments to take in Afghan refugees leaving their country fearing persecution by the Taliban regime, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Sunday the European nation “will not take any refugee from Afghanistan.” In a series of tweets, Kurz ascribed this decision to what he called “problems with integration” and the number of Afghan refugees already living in Austria.

Also Read | US may enlist commercial airlines to help evacuate Afghan refugees

“Austria has already made a disproportionately high contribution by taking in 44,000 Afghans. The Afghan community in Austria is one of the largest such communities in the world per capita, after those in Iran, Pakistan and Sweden. There are still major issues with their integration and thus we are against additional inclusion,” a rough translation of Kurz’s tweet, posted in German, read.

On the return to power of the Taliban regime for the first time since 2001, the young Chancellor described as “unacceptable” the “complete undoing of progress made in Afghanistan in the last 20 years on human rights and women’s rights.”

RELATED STORIES

While he admitted that events taking place in Afghanistan are “dramatic,” Kurz warned against “repeating the mistakes of 2015.” He tweeted, “The people from Afghanistan should be helped by our neighbouring states. The European Union must secure the external borders and fight against illegal migration and human traffickers.”

The Austrian Chancellor mentioned 2015 in reference to the arrival in Europe that year of refugees from various countries.

Also Read | UK to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees over 'long term', prioritise minorities

Austria’s ruling People’s Party, headed by Kurz, has adopted a hard line towards immigration amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, whose capital Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15. The regime first seized power in the war-torn country in 1996 but was driven away by US-led troops in 2001. The group’s recent surge towards the Afghan capital came amid the withdrawal of American troops as directed by US president Joe Biden in April.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sebastian kurz austria afghan refugee
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Everything has collapsed': Afghan women students see no future in Afghanistan

Biden to discuss Afghan issue with G7 leaders

Which countries are taking in Afghan refugees and which countries are not?

'Better' face masks can mitigate spread of Covid-19 indoors: Study
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP