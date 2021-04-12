Home / World News / Avoid travelling to China’s Xinjiang: Canada warns its citizens
world news

Avoid travelling to China’s Xinjiang: Canada warns its citizens

Ottawa has warned Canadians against travelling to the Chinese province of Xinjiang, saying they face the “risk of arbitrary detention” on doing so
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 11:25 AM IST
A file photo of farmers on a cotton field of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, in Alar, Xinjiang, China. (REUTERS)

Canada has warned its citizens against travelling to the Chinese province of Xinjiang, saying they face the “risk of arbitrary detention” on doing so.

In an advisory on Saturday, Ottawa said, “Chinese authorities are increasingly detaining ethnic and Muslim minorities in the region without due process. There are reports of extrajudicial internment and forced labour camps. Family members of Canadian citizens with Chinese citizenship have been detained.”

Canada also cautioned those who undertake journalism or research in China, particularly in Xinjiang or Tibet. “You should be particularly vigilant if researching or reporting on subjects critical of or sensitive to the government and in areas such as Tibet or Xinjiang,” says the advisory, pointing to instances of arrests of foreign journalists on grounds of national security violations.

In general, Canada asked its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to China “due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws”.

In July last year, Canada sent out an advisory with regard to Hong Kong, warning that Canadians going there “may be at increased risk of arbitrary detention on national security grounds and possible extradition to mainland China”.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Minneapolis Police shoot dead Black man, 16km from where George Floyd was killed

Outrage over US Navy operation in India’s EEZ decades too late

Japan starts vaccinating people aged 65 and above as fourth Covid-19 wave looms

China considers mixing Covid-19 vaccines to boost protection rate

Relations between Canada and China turned sour since the detention of Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, in Vancouver in 2018. She was detained following an extradition request from the US for allegedly trying to bypass sanctions imposed on Iran.

Days after her arrest, Chinese officials detained two Canadian nationals, Michael Spavor and Michael Korvig, who are in jail in what Canada has called “hostage diplomacy”. The two Michaels have been charged with spying and ferrying state secrets outside China.

More recently, on February 22 this year, Canada’s House of Commons passed a resolution defining Chinese actions in Xinjiang as “genocide”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP