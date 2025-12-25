AWS denies outage reports, says services operating normally: Full statement

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) has clarified that its services are operating normally and there is no outage. The cloud computing network dismissed speculation about a service disruption as inaccurate, stating that such claims were made because of an “event” elsewhere on the internet. Social media users claimed a massive outage of AWS services on Thursday(REUTERS)

Read the company's full statement here:

"AWS services are operating normally today, but an event elsewhere on the internet has prompted some inaccurate speculation on social media. The only resource on the internet that provides accurate data on the availability of our services is the #AWS Health Dashboard".

The statement was made by the network on X, in response to a post claiming that the AWS crashed.

The clarification comes amid widespread reports of AWS outage on social media and users claiming disruptions across multiple online gaming services, including ARC Raiders, Fortnite, Rocket League, and other Epic Games titles.

Users experiences login failures and matchmaking errors with Fortnite and Epic Games, and messages like "Servers Not Responding" also popped up. Players of Rocket League were also unable to log in or join matches, with errors linked to Epic Online Services (EOS) timeouts.

Similar AWS outage complaints were made back in October as some of the world's most popular websites and apps saw disruptions for hours, disrupting global businesses and troubling users.

The failure was later traced to a technical fault in AWS’s core network, and messaging apps such as Snapchat, WhatsApp, Signal, and Reddit were among platforms hit due to the outage.