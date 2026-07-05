Iran news LIVE: ‘People can be killed, ideals cannot’, Tehran tells Trump; Mojtaba missing amid father's funeral

Iran news LIVE: The funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has become far more than a national day of mourning. Millions of mourners have poured into Tehran for funeral ceremonies following Khamenei's assassination by the US and Israel on February 28. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed in his place. ...Read More

US President Donald Trump said that "neither side will shoot the other during the funeral proceedings" and added that talks with Iran would resume after the ceremonies.

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei will not attend the funeral of his father, according to sources cited by NBC News.

Mojtaba, who succeeded his father after the elder Khamenei was assassinated, has not appeared in public since his appointment in March. He is reportedly in recovering from injuries.

He wants to attend at least the July 9 burial in Mashhad and lead the funeral prayer, but his security team has advised against any public appearance, The New York Times reported earlier, citing officials familiar with the arrangements.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral: 7-day schedule

Iran has organised a seven-day funeral for the former Supreme Leader. The ceremonies, running from July 3 to July 9, include official state events, public processions and religious observances in Iran and Iraq before his final burial.