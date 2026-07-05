Iran news LIVE: ‘People can be killed, ideals cannot’, Tehran tells Trump; Mojtaba missing amid father's funeral
Iran news LIVE: Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei will not attend the funeral of his father, according to sources cited by NBC News. Mojtaba, who succeeded his father after the elder Khamenei was assassinated, has not appeared in public since his appointment.
Iran news LIVE: The funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has become far more than a national day of mourning. Millions of mourners have poured into Tehran for funeral ceremonies following Khamenei's assassination by the US and Israel on February 28. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed in his place. ...Read More
US President Donald Trump said that "neither side will shoot the other during the funeral proceedings" and added that talks with Iran would resume after the ceremonies.
Where is Mojtaba Khamenei?
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei will not attend the funeral of his father, according to sources cited by NBC News.
Mojtaba, who succeeded his father after the elder Khamenei was assassinated, has not appeared in public since his appointment in March. He is reportedly in recovering from injuries.
He wants to attend at least the July 9 burial in Mashhad and lead the funeral prayer, but his security team has advised against any public appearance, The New York Times reported earlier, citing officials familiar with the arrangements.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral: 7-day schedule
Iran has organised a seven-day funeral for the former Supreme Leader. The ceremonies, running from July 3 to July 9, include official state events, public processions and religious observances in Iran and Iraq before his final burial.
- July 3: The funeral began with an official state ceremony in Tehran attended by foreign leaders and senior dignitaries.
- July 4-5: The public was allowed to pay its respects at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran, where thousands of mourners gathered for farewell ceremonies.
- July 6: A funeral procession is scheduled to pass through the streets of Tehran before the cortege leaves the capital.
- July 7: The procession will continue in Qom, Iran's leading centre of Shia Islamic scholarship and one of the country's holiest cities.
- July 8: Public processions will be held in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala, two of Shia Islam's most important pilgrimage centres.
- July 9: The funeral will conclude with Khamenei's burial at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, his birthplace in northeastern Iran.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 07:47:37 am
Iran news LIVE: Iran tells Trump, 'People can be killed, but ideals cannot'
Iran news LIVE: Iran's embassy in Armenia criticised US President Donald Trump after he told Axios that no shots would be fired during Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral because "there will be no one left to negotiate" if he targeted those attending. Trump also said he was surprised to see Iranians mourning Khamenei, believing they had hated him.
Responding on X, the embassy said: "People can be killed, but ideals cannot," adding, "You killed Ayatollah Khamenei, but in reality, you broke a perfume bottle whose scent spread everyplace." It further accused Trump of lacking "civilisation, history, nor honour."
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 07:45:15 am
Iran news LIVE: Crime wave deepens fear in Israel's Arab towns
Iran news LIVE: Violent crime in Israel's Arab communities continues to rise, with more than 140 Arab citizens killed so far this year, according to the Abraham Initiatives, putting 2026 on course to surpass last year's record death toll. Community leaders blame criminal gangs, family feuds, widespread access to firearms and inadequate policing, while authorities say complex investigations take time. Aid groups warn the violence is leaving hundreds of children traumatised and increasing the risk of school dropouts, arrests and recruitment into crime, prompting renewed calls for stronger government action. (AFP)
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 07:42:25 am
Iran news LIVE: Latest in US-Iran peace talks
Iran news LIVE: Iran and the US concluded indirect technical talks in Doha last week, with Qatar saying the discussions made "positive progress" and that the next round will take place after the funeral ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The talks, led by technical teams rather than the countries' top negotiators, covered the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear programme, $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds and the conflict in Lebanon.
Iran said the sides also agreed to establish a communication channel to address disputes over US obligations.
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 07:16:37 am
Iran news LIVE: Iran says ships using Hormuz will face service fees after 60-day deal
Iran news LIVE: Iran's ambassador to China, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, said Tehran plans to introduce service fees for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz after the 60-day fee-free period agreed under the US-Iran ceasefire ends.
Speaking at the World Peace Forum in Beijing, he said the charges would cover security, vessel supervision and environmental protection, insisting they would not be a “toll.”
He added that countries that supported Iran during the war would receive special treatment. The remarks come as Iran and Oman discuss a new framework for managing the strategic waterway, through which about one-fifth of global oil and LNG supplies pass. (AFP)