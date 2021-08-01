Home / World News / Bangladesh: 6 dead, 7 injured as bus falls into ditch in Madaripur
Bangladesh: 6 dead, 7 injured as bus falls into ditch in Madaripur

PTI | , Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 04:25 PM IST

Six people have died and seven others were injured as a speeding truck fell into a ditch in Bangladesh's Madaripur district, according to media reports on Sunday.

The truck was carrying roof-casting material from Barguna to Dhaka when it tipped over near the Arial Khan Bridge Toll Plaza in Shibchar on Saturday night, the Dhaka Tribune quoted Officer-in-Charge, Shibchar Highway Police Mohammad Ali as saying.

The driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting the railing of the bridge, killing two people on the spot.

Eleven people were sent to nearby hospitals in critical condition, of whom four died receiving treatment, The Daily Star reported.

The truck driver is said to have escaped unhurt and the police are on the lookout for him. Investigation is on.

bangladesh
