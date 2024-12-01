Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bangladesh high court acquits ex-PM Khaleda Zia's son in Dhaka grenade attacks case

ANI |
Dec 01, 2024 09:24 PM IST

The August 2004 attack occurred shortly after Sheikh Hasina, the then-Leader of Opposition, left after addressing a rally at Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue.

Bangladesh High Court has acquitted all the accused including the Acting Chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tareq Rahman in the August 21 grenade attacks case on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, lawyers said on Sunday.

Bangladesh's former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia, center, leaves after a court appearance in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Bangladesh's former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia, center, leaves after a court appearance in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The court also scrapped the lower court verdict, in which a total of 49 persons were convicted. Among them, the lower court sentenced 19 people including former State Minister Lutfuzzaman Babar to death and acquitted all the accused.

The High Court observed that the trial court verdict in the cases is illegal as it was delivered in an illegal manner.

The Dhaka grenade attack took place at an anti-terrorism rally organised by Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21, this year.

The attack left 24 dead and more than 500 injured. The attack was carried out at 5:22 pm after Sheikh Hasina, the then-leader of opposition had finished addressing a crowd of 20,000 people from the back of a truck. Hasina also sustained some injuries in the attack.

Meanwhile, on November 30, ISKCON Kolkata claimed that Bangladesh authorities have arrested two of its monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, and its secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata Radha Raman said that the monks were arrested on Friday by the police while on their way home after meeting secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on the charges of sedition on November 25.

Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, Radha Raman said, "On November 29, when Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari were returning after meeting Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, they were arrested by the police. We are also getting information that the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das has also been arrested," Radha Raman said in a self-made video.

He further claimed that rioters had also vandalised the ISKCON centre in Bangladesh.

On Friday, India expressed concern over the rise of "extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation" in Bangladesh. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India has consistently and strongly raised the issue of targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities with the Bangladesh government. (ANI)

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On