e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Bangladesh PM postpones visit to Japan over coronavirus outbreak

Bangladesh PM postpones visit to Japan over coronavirus outbreak

Earlier this week, Bangladesh postponed the March 17 grand inaugural ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after three coronavirus cases were detected in the country.

world Updated: Mar 10, 2020 15:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dhaka
Sheikh Hasina has postponed her two-day official visit to Japan over the global outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus
Sheikh Hasina has postponed her two-day official visit to Japan over the global outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus(REUTERS)
         

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has postponed her two-day official visit to Japan over the global outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday.

“The prime minister was scheduled to travel to Japan on March 30. But the visit has been postponed as the novel coronavirus cases have spread there too,” Momen was quoted as saying by Bdnews24.com.

Hasina was scheduled to leave for Japan on March 30 on a two-day official visit. “We will visit Japan later and they (Japan) have agreed to the deferred plan,” Momen added.

Earlier this week, Bangladesh postponed the March 17 grand inaugural ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after three coronavirus cases were detected in the country.

Two persons brought the disease from Italy, infecting the third one on their return home, officials said.

The infections, the first reported cases in the country, came four days after Dhaka restricted entry of the people from major coronavirus-prone countries without a virus-free medical certificate.

The virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 4,000 lives and infected more than 110,000 across 100 nations and territories.

The World Health Organisation last week raised the global virus risk to maximum level after the outbreak spread to sub-Saharan Africa and stock markets around the world plummeted.

tags
top news
PM Modi at BJP headquarters as Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to join BJP
PM Modi at BJP headquarters as Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to join BJP
Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh stares at collapse after 22 MLAs resign
Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh stares at collapse after 22 MLAs resign
6 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, govt extends emergency measures
6 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, govt extends emergency measures
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
TikTok’s ‘paper towel challenge’ is all about revealing hidden messages
TikTok’s ‘paper towel challenge’ is all about revealing hidden messages
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri rage on Holi in this throwback video from 2000
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri rage on Holi in this throwback video from 2000
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news