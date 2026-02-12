Bangladesh polls 'well-planned farce', low turnout shows rejection: Sheikh Hasina

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday issued a statement through the Bangladesh Awami League thanking citizens for what she described as rejecting a “so-called election” organised under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, while alleging widespread irregularities and low voter participation. Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday issued a statement thanking citizens for what she described as rejecting a “so-called election” organised under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus (AFP)

Hasina criticised the poll, saying it failed to uphold democratic norms and constitutional principles.

“Today’s so-called election by Yunus, who seized power illegally and unconstitutionally, was essentially a well-planned farce,” reads the statement shared on Bangladesh Awami League's X handle.

“The people’s voting rights, democratic values, and the spirit of the Constitution were completely disregarded in this deceptive, voter-less election conducted without the Awami League.”

The statement alleged that the process was marred by incidents including “seizure of polling centers, gunfire, vote-buying, distribution of money, [and] stamping of ballots” beginning on the evening of February 11. Hasina further claimed that by the morning of February 12, “voter turnout was negligible in most polling centers nationwide,” with some centres reporting no voters.