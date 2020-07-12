e-paper
Bank accounts of Hafiz Saeed, other JuD leaders restored: Report

Bank accounts of Hafiz Saeed, other JuD leaders restored: Report

The decision was taken after formal approval of the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council.

Jul 12, 2020
Imtiaz Ahmad | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Imtiaz Ahmad | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed speaks to supporters during a gathering in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed speaks to supporters during a gathering in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.(Reuters File Photo)
         

The bank accounts of people associated with banned terror groups Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been restored, reports in Pakistani media said.

The people whose bank accounts have been restored include that of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, The News reported. The decision was taken after formal approval of the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). it further reported.

The bank accounts of Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, Haji M Ashraf, Yahya Mujahid and Zafar Iqbal - all connected to these terror groups - have also been restored, The News said. All these members of the banned terror outfits are in jail, facing sentences ranging from one to five years.

They were charged in terror financing cases by the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The paper quoted sources as claiming that each one of the defunct JuD leaders had appealed to the United Nations for restoring their bank accounts so that they could run their family affairs.

A leader of one of these organisations was quoted by Pakistan news outlets that the leaders approached the UN Security Council since they wanted money to run their affairs.

These leaders in their request to the government of Pakistan had also mentioned about their financial income and sources of earning, reports said. The same was forwarded to the UNSC along their bank account numbers and other related details, the newspaper report said.

