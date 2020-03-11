e-paper
Barclays confirms first coronavirus case in its London office

world Updated: Mar 11, 2020 21:29 IST
Reuters
London
The bank said that it told the colleagues who sit near the affected person to self-quarantine but is keeping the building and the floor open.(Reuters file photo)
         

A Barclays employee has tested positive for coronavirus in its 5 North Colonnade office in London’s Canary Wharf financial district, the bank confirmed on Wednesday.

An employee on the ninth floor of the building, which mainly houses Barclays investment bank workers, tested positive for the disease, the bank said.

“The colleague has been in self-quarantine since 9 March, following notification of their potential exposure to the virus,” the bank said in a statement. Reuters had earlier reported the case from a Barclays internal email.

The bank has told colleagues who sit near the affected person to self-quarantine but is keeping the building and the floor open, the bank said.

It is also undertaking a deep clean of the affected floor.

The Barclays employee is the second confirmed case of coronavirus in London’s second largest financial district of Canary Wharf, after HSBC sent 100 people home last week following a confirmed diagnosis.

