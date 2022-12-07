Bedrooms in Twitter’s office? Just ‘beds for tired employees’, Elon Musk says

Elon Musk on Tuesday criticized San Francisco mayor London Breed following a report that the city is investigating Twitter for setting up bedrooms at its headquarters. The Twitter boss said that the company was being unfairly attacked for “providing beds for tired employees.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes after a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Building Inspections told the San Francisco Chronicle that it would look to conduct a site inspection on Twitter headquarters following a complaint that the company had converted some conference rooms into bedrooms for employees.

In his tweet, Elon Musk attached a link to a San Francisco Chronicle report about a baby’s near death after accidentally ingesting fentanyl at a San Francisco playground. After the incident, mayor Breed tweeted “it’s important to keep public spaces safe” and said those who sell the drug must be held accountable.

Read more: Donald Trump's company guilty of tax fraud, jury finds: What ex-president said

“So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities,” Elon Musk tweeted asking the mayor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before his $44 billion purchase of Twitter closed, the Tesla chief had floated the idea of turning the social media company’s office building into a homeless shelter, saying that employees were not turning up for work due to its now discontinued work-from-home policies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail