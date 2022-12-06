Another change at Twitter office? Some rooms are bedrooms now as Elon Musk…

Elon Musk has converted several rooms in the office into small sleeping quarters at the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, according to a report by Forbes. The rooms have mattresses, curtains and giant conference-room telepresence monitors with a bright orange carpeting, a wooden bedside table, a queen bed, table lamp and two office armchairs, the report added.

The reason for the change was not given to the employees but it was presumed that the beds are for remaining "hardcore" staffers who can stay and work overnight at the office, the report claimed.

"It's not a good look. It's yet another unspoken sign of disrespect. There is no discussion. Just like, beds showed up," the report said adding that there are around four to eight bedroom pods per floor.

Last month, Elon Musk gave hundreds of Twitter employees an ultimatum that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave. Since then, Elon Musk has fired at least half of Twitter's employees, and several have left because of the hardcore work culture at the company, it was reported.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk claimed that the risk of something bad happening to him or even him being shot at is "quite significant".

“Frankly the risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant. It's not that hard to kill somebody if you wanted to, so hopefully they don't, and fate smiles upon the situation with me and it does not happen ... There's definitely some risk there,” Elon Musk said.

