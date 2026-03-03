The inside story of Trump's decision to strike Iran, assassinate Khamenei

What began as public frustration over stalled nuclear talks ended within hours in a sweeping US military assault that reshaped Iran's leadership and jolted global markets. Donald Trump gave the go-ahead for 'Operation Epic Fury' while on Air Force One.

On February 27, President Donald Trump signaled impatience with indirect negotiations with Iran. By mid-afternoon, while flying to Texas aboard Air Force One, he had authorized “Operation Epic Fury,” a multi-domain strike targeting the country’s top leadership - including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

From hesitation to green light At 12:25 p.m. EST on Friday (Feb 27), Trump emerged from the White House en route to Texas and told reporters he was “not happy with the way” nuclear talks were progressing. Asked whether he had made a final decision, he replied, “No, I haven’t.”

Just over three hours later, at 3:38 p.m. EST, as Air Force One cruised toward Corpus Christi, Trump gave the order.

“The president directed, and I quote, ‘Operation Epic Fury approved ... Good luck,’” General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a Pentagon briefing Monday.

The directive triggered final preparations across US forces. Air defense batteries moved into position, pilots rehearsed strike packages, munitions were loaded and two carrier strike groups - the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford - advanced toward launch points.

During the nearly three-hour flight, Trump sought feedback from a small group of Republican lawmakers traveling with him, including Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz. Associated Press, citing a person familiar with the opeartion, reported that the general sentiment was that Tehran was using negotiations as a delay tactic.

Nine minutes after approving the operation, Trump posted on Truth Social about an unrelated dispute, directing the US government to halt use of Anthropic artificial intelligence technology following a public disagreement with the Pentagon.

At 4:03 p.m. EST, upon landing in Texas, Trump again told reporters he was dissatisfied with the talks but declined to say whether he had approved military action. “I’d rather not tell you,” he said. “You would have had the greatest scoop in history, right?”

‘Across every domain’ The operation began at 1:15 a.m. EST on February 28.

“Across every domain - land, air, sea, cyber,” US forces “delivered synchronized and layered effects designed to disrupt, degrade, deny and destroy Iran’s ability to conduct and sustain combat operations on the US side,” Caine said.

He described a vast military effort involving thousands of service members, hundreds of advanced fighter jets, dozens of refueling tankers and the Lincoln and Ford carrier strike groups. Intelligence and surveillance networks supported the mission, and additional forces continued flowing into the region.