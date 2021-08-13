Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Beijing appreciates Pak probe into bus attack that killed 9 Chinese nationals
world news

Beijing appreciates Pak probe into bus attack that killed 9 Chinese nationals

On Thursday, Pakistan’s foreign minister S M Qureshi claimed, without evidence, the July bus attack was a suicide bombing carried out by Islamist militants backed by Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies
By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:59 PM IST
A bus that plunged into a ravine following a bomb attack in Kohistan district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on July 14, 2021. (AFP/File)

China said it appreciates Pakistan’s efforts in investigating a terror attack that killed nine Chinese nationals in July in northern Pakistan, seemingly endorsing Islamabad’s claim that Islamic militants had carried it out allegedly at the behest of Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies.

The Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing “firmly opposes any force using terrorism to seek geopolitical gains and calls on countries in the region to collaborate in eradicating all terrorist organisations so as to uphold common security and development interests of all countries”.

An unattributed written question - also published on the ministry website -- to which the Chinese foreign ministry responded, was, “They (Pakistan) said that the planning for the terrorist attack was done in Afghanistan and the attack was executed by the Swat chapter of TTP. The attacker was trained in Afghanistan and the vehicle used in the attack was brought from Afghanistan to Pakistan…The terrorist network the attacker is associated with has received support from Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies.”

In its response, the Chinese foreign ministry added that Pakistan’s investigation into the terror attack has seen major progress in quick time.

“China pays great attention to this and expresses appreciation to Pakistan’s active efforts. Further investigation by Pakistan is still ongoing,” foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement on Friday.

“China and Pakistan will follow the important consensus reached by the leaders on both sides, ascertain all the facts and truth, and hold the culprits accountable and bring them to justice,” she said.

“In the meanwhile, both countries will keep strengthening security cooperation mechanisms to ensure the safety of Chinese projects, people and institutions in Pakistan,” Hua added.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed the deadly bus attack was a suicide bombing carried out by Islamist militants backed by Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies, according to a Reuters report.

“An Indian government official said the charge was baseless and said Pakistan has made similar accusations repeatedly in the past,” Reuters added.

On July 14, the bus carrying the Chinese workers on way to a dam construction site was hit by a blast in the district of Kohistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Top Pakistani officials including Qureshi and ISI chief Faiz Hameed had rushed to China days after the explosion.

After the incident, Chinese premier Li Keqiang had reportedly urged his Pakistani counterpart, Prime Minister Imran Khan, to hold accountable the culprits in what he described as a “terrorist attack”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Wedding photographer falls into pool, bride’s reaction is everything. Watch

75th Independence Day: Ashwini Vaishnaw posts pic of postal stamp issued in 1947

Mumbai Police reacts to bike stunt video, rewards riders by booking them

R Madhavan shares optical illusion, says it's ‘kinda crazy’
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP