Video: People sit on air conditioners, some jump as fire engulfs China hospital

At least 21 people were killed after a massive fire ripped through a hospital in China's capital Beijing, news agency AFP reported quoting state media. An investigation into the cause of the fire, which was extinguished in about half an hour, is underway. Beijing Hospital Fire: A damaged window is seen at the Changfeng Hospital in Beijing.(AFP)

The rescue efforts continued for two hours during which 71 patients were evacuated from the the Beijing Changfeng Hospital in the capital city's Fengtai District. In videos which have been widely shared on social media, people were seen sitting on external air conditioning units, while others were seen clinging to ropes and jumping from the building.

The number of injuries suffered in the fire is not known yet. Shortly after the fire, top city officials visited the hospital. Beijing party secretary Yin Li vowed to "quickly identify the cause of the accident and hold the relevant responsible persons accountable", local media reported.

It was unclear whether all the occupants of the hospital had been found and evacuated from the fire, AFP reported. The victims were taken to another hospital for emergency treatment, the report added.

Most of the hospital building appeared to be without power while the exterior of the building appeared blackened and charred.

Changfeng Hospital is located in Beijing's western urban area- close to Tiananmen Square. In November, ten people died in an apartment block blaze in China's northwestern Xinjiang which resulted in protests against Covid lockdowns which were blamed for hindering rescue efforts.

