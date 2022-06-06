Beijing opens up restaurants, cinemas as China continues easing
Life in Beijing will take a step closer to returning to normal Monday, as the capital rolls back Covid-19 restrictions having previously declared the latest outbreak of the virus was under control.
Public transport will resume in most districts, except Fengtai and some parts of Changping, allowing workers to return to the office and restaurants to start dine-in services, local authorities said in a statement Sunday. Entertainment facilities like cinemas will open in most areas, with capacity capped at 75%. Residents are allowed to move about freely as long as they have a negative Covid test result within the past 72 hours. The previous requirement was 48 hours.
The capital reported 6 infections for Sunday, down from 19 on Saturday.
In Shanghai, cases fell to 8 on Sunday from 22 on Saturday. Relief over last week’s lifting of a grueling two-month lockdown has been curtailed somewhat by an uptick in cases outside government mandated quarantine. Three of the cases were found outside quarantine.
China’s overall outbreak has been trending down steadily, but prevention remains “complicated” with new clusters emerging in Inner Mongolia and other areas, Lei Zhenglong, an official at the National Health Commission, said at a briefing on Sunday.
-
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
-
London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports
The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.
-
This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why
Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.
-
Nepal plane crash: Aviation rules tightened after tragic deaths of 22
Air traffic control lost contact with the twin-prop plane shortly after it took off from Pokhara and headed for Jomsom, a popular Himalayan trekking destination. The wreckage was found a day later, with all 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans who were on board killed.
-
Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.
