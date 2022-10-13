Home / World News / Beijing sees rare protest ahead of key CPC Congress

Beijing sees rare protest ahead of key CPC Congress

Published on Oct 13, 2022 05:12 PM IST

Photos of the public protest were circulated on Twitter, showing at least two red protest banners on a bridge in Beijing’s northwestern Haidian district, a university hub

Scorched pavement is seen on the side of a highway overpass near the site where social media videos earlier appeared to show smoke and protest banners in Beijing, on Thursday. (AP)
BySutirtho Patranobis

Photos of what seemed to be a rare protest in Beijing against China’s “zero-Covid” policy were shared on social media on Thursday, just days ahead of the upcoming twice-a-decade Communist Party of China (CPC) 20th national congress where President Xi Jinping is set to secure a third term as the leader of the Communist Party.

Photos of the public protest were circulated on Twitter, showing at least two red protest banners on a bridge in Beijing’s northwestern Haidian district, a university hub. Some of the photos, seemingly taken from a nearby high-rise building, showed smoke billowing out of an object on the bridge with firefighters rushing towards the source.

The source of the smoke was not immediately clear from the photos.

One of the banners in Chinese read: “Food, not Covid tests; Reform, not a cultural revolution; Freedom, not lockdowns; Votes, not a leader; dignity, not lies; Citizens, not slaves.”

“Go on strike, remove dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping,” read the other banner, according to CNN.

The protest seemed to be directed against China’s “zero-Covid” policy-related restrictions which have impacted people’s lives across the country, including in the capital Beijing.

The student community in Beijing, for example, many of whom live in Haidian have heavy restrictions on moving in and out of their campuses.

There is growing frustration and fatigue among citizens with the “zero Covid” strategy as it entails snap and harsh lockdowns, strict quarantine measures and frequent mass tests.

The policy has badly impacted the livelihoods of daily earners and slowed down the economy.

The government, however, seems to be determined to carry on with the policy.

The CPC mouthpiece, People’s Daily carried commentaries on three consecutive days this week, saying China will continue to implement the policy.

“Lying flat is not advisable, and to win (the Covid battle) while lying flat is not possible,” the newspaper’s commentary said on Wednesday, using a phrase in China that denotes doing nothing.

China routinely criticises the US, for example, for “lying flat” against Covid-19.

The protest in Haidian took place even as the first batch of delegates from the Inner Mongolia region reached Beijing to attend the national congress.

The party congress, beginning Sunday, will see about 2,300 top officials and party delegates attending choreographed meetings at the Great Hall of the People amid heavy security.

Xi is expected to be handed a third term, breaking a tradition under which the CPC general secretary remained the party head only for two terms.

    Sutirtho Patranobis

    Sutirtho Patranobis has been in Beijing since 2012, as Hindustan Times’ China correspondent. He was previously posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he covered the final phase of the civil war and its aftermath. Patranobis covered several beats including health and national politics in Delhi before being posted abroad.

