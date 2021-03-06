Beijing to tighten grip on HK polls

A largely pro-Beijing committee that elects Hong Kong’s leader will also choose a large part of the legislature, a top Chinese official announced on Friday as part of a major revamp that will increase central control over Hong Kong’s politics.

The changes are part of a draft decision submitted on the opening day of the week-long meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s ceremonial legislature, which will all but certainly endorse it.

The election committee will participate in the nomination of candidates for Hong Kong’s legislature and elect “a relatively large share” of its members, said Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the NPC’s standing committee.

China targets 6% growth

China has set its annual economic growth rate for 2021 at above 6%, Premier Li Keqiang said. “China’s growth rate has been set at over 6% for this year,” Li said in his 2021 work report that he read out at the NPC. “In setting this target, we have taken into account the recovery of economic activity,” Li said.

Separately, China’s annual defence budget will maintain single-digit growth for a sixth consecutive year by increasing 6.8% in 2021, according to the draft budget report.

For the first time, China’s official defence budget has crossed the $200bn mark. “This year’s planned defence spending will be about 1.35tn yuan ($209bn),” news agency Xinhua reported, adding that China’s defence budget is a quarter of that of the US.

(With inputs from Sutirtho Patranobis)