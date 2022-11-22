Beijing's new Covid test rules for public places as cases spike
Published on Nov 22, 2022 04:44 PM IST
Covid In China: The capital city will require a negative PCR test result within 48 hours for people to enter public places.
Reuters |
China's capital Beijing reported 634 new local COVID cases for the 15 hours to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, the deputy director of city's municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Liu Xiaofeng said at a briefing.
Read more: Iran considered carrying out attack at FIFA, says Israeli spy chief: Report
The capital city will require a negative PCR test result within 48 hours for people to enter public places such as shopping malls, hotels, government buildings from Nov. 24, city government spokesperson Xu Hejian told the same briefing.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics