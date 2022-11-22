Home / World News / Beijing's new Covid test rules for public places as cases spike

Beijing's new Covid test rules for public places as cases spike

world news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 04:44 PM IST

Covid In China: The capital city will require a negative PCR test result within 48 hours for people to enter public places.

Covid In China: A resident gets swabbed for COVID test.(AP)
Covid In China: A resident gets swabbed for COVID test.(AP)
Reuters |

China's capital Beijing reported 634 new local COVID cases for the 15 hours to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, the deputy director of city's municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Liu Xiaofeng said at a briefing.

Read more: Iran considered carrying out attack at FIFA, says Israeli spy chief: Report

The capital city will require a negative PCR test result within 48 hours for people to enter public places such as shopping malls, hotels, government buildings from Nov. 24, city government spokesperson Xu Hejian told the same briefing.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china coronavirus
china coronavirus

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out