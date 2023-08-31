Belarus' Lukashenko says demands for Wagner to withdraw ‘groundless’: Report
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that demands for the withdrawal of Russia's Wagner mercenary group from Belarus were "groundless and stupid", Belarusian state news agency BELTA reported on Thursday.
Wagner, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in Russia last week, relocated some of its fighters to Belarus under a deal brokered by Lukashenko after the mercenary army launched a failed mutiny aimed at ousting Prigozhin's rivals from the Russian Defence Ministry in June.
