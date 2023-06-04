Belgium PM Alexander De Croo falls from bicycle, loses consciousness briefly

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo fell from a bicycle and briefly lost consciousness but hospital tests revealed no lasting effects, national news agency Belga reported. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo

The incident happened when De Croo, 47, was on a bike ride with his son late on Saturday afternoon near his home in the Flanders region, according to Belga, citing the prime minister's office.

De Croo lost consciousness for a few moments and was taken to hospital for checks, Belga reported.

The accident was not expected to affect the premier's schedule for the coming week, Belga said.

