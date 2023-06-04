Home / World News / Belgium PM Alexander De Croo falls from bicycle, loses consciousness briefly

Belgium PM Alexander De Croo falls from bicycle, loses consciousness briefly

Jun 04, 2023 01:58 PM IST

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo fell from a bicycle and briefly lost consciousness but hospital tests revealed no lasting effects.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo fell from a bicycle and briefly lost consciousness but hospital tests revealed no lasting effects, national news agency Belga reported.

The incident happened when De Croo, 47, was on a bike ride with his son late on Saturday afternoon near his home in the Flanders region, according to Belga, citing the prime minister's office.

De Croo lost consciousness for a few moments and was taken to hospital for checks, Belga reported.

The accident was not expected to affect the premier's schedule for the coming week, Belga said.

