'Rewards terror': Netanyahu condemns France recognising Palestine statehood

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday condemned France's move to recognise Palestine's statehood, saying the decision "rewards terror" and poses an existential threat to Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference.(REUTERS File Photo)

"Let's be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by AFP.

Netanyahu also warned that statehood to Palestine would make way for another Iranian proxy, and would be "a launch pad to annihilate Israel".

Netanyahu's remarks came shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the country will recognise Palestinian statehood, and that he would make a formal announcement at the UN General Assembly in September.

According to AFP, with France's announcement, Palestinian statehood is now recognised by 142 countries.

“We must finally build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability and enable it, by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East," a part of Macron's post on X read.

He said that his government's decision is in line with France's commitment to ensuring long-lasting peace in the Middle East, and called for an end to the war in Gaza, and rescuing of civilians there.

While many countries do support Palestinian statehood, France is the biggest Western power to do so. The move stands to influence other countries to do the same, and would also put diplomatic pressure on Israel, engaged in a conflict with Palestine.

While Netanyahu condemns France's move, the Palestinian Authority has welcomed it.

“This position reflects France’s commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people’s rights to self-determination,” Hussein Al Sheikh, the PLO's vice president under President Mahmoud Abbas was quoted as saying by news agency AP.