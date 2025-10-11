Netanyahu's warning for Hamas as ceasefire helps Gazans return home: 'disarmament will be achieved…'

As Israeli forces started to pull back from Gaza and tens of thousands of Gazans started returning to their war-torn homes after the ceasefire deal, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the war could resume if Hamas is not disarmed. A man looks out from his damaged apartment at the destruction in his neighborhood in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, after returning home following an agreement between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire and the release of remaining hostages. (AP)

While the truce, brokered by US President Donald Trump, brought joy to many, uncertainty looms over Hamas's disarmament. On Friday, Netanyahu strongly suggested the goal of Hamas disarmament will be achieved under any condition.

“Hamas will be disarmed, and Gaza will be demilitarized. If this is achieved the easy way, great. And if not, it will be achieved the hard way," Netanyahu said in a video message.

Ceasefire begins

From Friday noon, the ceasefire came into effect with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) saying that the troops had started pulling back.

“Since 12:00, IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages. IDF troops in the Southern Command are deployed in the area and will continue to remove any immediate threat,” IDF said on X (formerly Twitter).

While the Israeli forces still hold 53% of the Palestinian territory, Pentagon confirmed later that Israel had completed the first phase of demilitarisation.

Trump also expressed confidence that the ceasefire would “hold” and Israel and Hamas were “all tired of the fighting”.

News agency AFP reported that Palestinians displaced by two years of war started pouring back to their neighbourhoods after the ceasefire. Rescue workers began retrieving dozens of bodies from vast stretches of debris after the ceasefire took effect.

Italy has said that the EU mission at the Rafah border between Gaza and Egypt will be reopening a pedestrian crossing on October 14, Italy said.

However, Israel warned some areas were still off-limits and that Palestinians should steer clear of its forces while they were "adjusting operational positions in the Gaza Strip".

Gaza civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said that around 200,000 Palestinians had returned to the north since the ceasefire took effect.

Hostage release

As per the peace deal, Hamas will hand over 47 remaining hostages -- living and dead -- from the 251 abducted during the October 7 attack two years ago. The remains of one more hostage, held in Gaza since 2014, are also expected to be returned.

Israel also published the list of the 250 Palestinian prisoners it plans to release -- along with 1,700 Gazans detained since October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu said the return of the hostages will be a day of celebration.

"Citizens of Israel, two years ago, the Simhat Torah holiday became a day of national mourning," Netanyahu said, referring to a Jewish festival that begins at nightfall on Monday.

"This Simhat Torah, with God's help, will be a day of national joy, celebrating the return of all our brothers and sisters held hostage," he said.