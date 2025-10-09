Trump's tariffs played a role in Israel-Hamas peace deal? US prez says ‘I’ve saved millions of lives…’

After Israel and Hamas signed off the first phase of the peace deal, President Donald Trump suggested that his tariffs may have played a role in it. Trump made the remark during a Fox News interview. Trump's tariffs played a role in Israel-Hamas peace deal (AP/PTI) (AP10_09_2025_000002B)(AP)

"I think we shocked everybody by a lot with the tariffs and all of that. But you know, having the ability to deal with trade, having the ability to use tariffs to help me make a point, the tariffs have brought peace to the world," Trump told host Sean Hannity during a phone interview.

The legality of many of President Trump's tariffs has been challenged. These tariffs were reportedly unilaterally imposed without congressional approval under a law reserved for use in times of emergency. Last month, the US Supreme Court said it would rule on the legality.

Trump opened up about using "the power of tariffs to stop wars," and added that he thinks his administration acted appropriately in enacting duties. "I’ve saved millions of lives using tariffs. So if for any reason the court ruled against, and you know on the legal merits, we should be absolutely entitled," Trump said.

Donald Trump announces peace deal

Trump took to Truth Social to share the update on the peace deal. “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” he wrote. “This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”

“All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!” he added.

A senior Hamas official has said that they have handed over a list of Palestinian prisoners who are expected to be released as part of the ceasefire deal. Zaher Jabarin, who oversees Palestinian prisoners’ affairs, said that the list was made in accordance with “the criteria agreed upon in the agreement,” per NBC News. He added that the group is still “awaiting final agreement on the names,” and that they are going to be announced “once the relevant procedures and understandings are completed.”