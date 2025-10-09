Search
Thu, Oct 09, 2025
Explosions in Gaza despite Israel, Hamas agreement on first stage of ceasefire

HT News Desk
Oct 09, 2025 09:57 am IST

Several explosions have been reported in Gaza since the announcement of an agreement on a proposed ceasefire framework between Hamas and Israel.

The Gaza civil defence agency reported Thursday that several strikes hit the territory following the announcement of a ceasefire plan agreed upon by Hamas and Israel.

Smoke rises from explosions in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, October 7, 2025.(File Photo/REUTERS)
"Since the announcement last night of an agreement on a proposed ceasefire framework in Gaza, several explosions have been reported, particularly in areas of northern Gaza," said Mohammed Al-Mughayyir, an official with the agency, citing "a series of intense airstrikes" on Gaza City, reported AFP.

