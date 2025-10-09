Several explosions have been reported in Gaza since the announcement of an agreement on a proposed ceasefire framework between Hamas and Israel.
The Gaza civil defence agency reported Thursday that several strikes hit the territory following the announcement of a ceasefire plan agreed upon by Hamas and Israel.
"Since the announcement last night of an agreement on a proposed ceasefire framework in Gaza, several explosions have been reported, particularly in areas of northern Gaza," said Mohammed Al-Mughayyir, an official with the agency, citing "a series of intense airstrikes" on Gaza City, reported AFP.
News/World News/ Explosions in Gaza despite Israel, Hamas agreement on first stage of ceasefire