Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect, Gazans head home as troops pull back

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect on Friday at noon local time, the Israeli military said, adding that the forces were withdrawing to the agreed-upon lines. Displaced Palestinians walk toward northern Gaza after Israel and Hamas agreed to a pause in their war and the release of the remaining hostages.(AP)

In a post on X, the Israel Defense Forces said, "The ceasefire agreement came into effect at 12:00".

"Since 12:00, IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages. IDF troops in the Southern Command are deployed in the area and will continue to remove any immediate threat," it added.

The development came hours after the Israeli Cabinet approved US President Donald Trump's peace plan deal in the Gaza Strip, including the agreement for the release of hostages and exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 20 hostages in Gaza are alive, while 28 others are deceased.

Displaced Gazans head home

As the ceasefire took effect, thousands of displaced Palestinians moved towards northern Gaza, to their abandoned homes.

Ismail Zayda, a 40-year-old resident of the Sheikh Radwan area in Gaza City, said, “Thank God my house is still standing.” "But the place is destroyed, my neighbours' houses are destroyed, entire districts have gone," he added.

However, the Israeli military warned the Gazans that several areas across the city remain "extremely dangerous" for civilians. It said that movement from south to north in the Gaza Strip will be permitted through the Rashid (coastal) and Salal al-Din routes.

The military advised people to avoid the northern areas, including Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahiya, Shujaiya, and any locations with heavy deployment of troops.

Additionally, civilians have also been warned to stay away from the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor near the Egyptian border, and any troop deployment in the Khan Younis region.

Israeli forces pulled back from the eastern area near the border in Khan Younis, from the Nuseirat camp in the centre of the enclave, and from the road along the Mediterranean coast into Gaza City.

Hope Israel can mark 'day of joy': PM

Netanyahu said on Friday that Israeli forces, while having pulled back from some areas, will remain in Gaza to pressure Hamas until the militant group disarms.

"Our hostages will all return in the coming days," he said, adding that Israel "will expand the circle of peace".

He hoped that Israel "can mark 'day of joy' from nightfall Monday if hostages return".

Shelling on Friday morning

However, Gaza residents reported intensified shelling through Friday morning, despite the Israeli Cabinet's approval of the ceasefire agreement.

Mahmoud Sharkawy, among those sheltering in central Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp, said that shelling significantly increased on Friday morning. He added that low-flying military aircraft were also seen over central Gaza, The Associated Press reported.

Rami Mhanna, the managing director of the Shifa hospital, also said that shelling in southern and northern Gaza City had not stopped following the ceasefire plan approval.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan

According to phase one of the peace plan, Israeli hostages will be released by Hamas within 72 hours after the ceasefire takes effect, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

Once the agreement becomes fully operational, aid trucks carrying food and medical supplies will move into Gaza to help hundreds of thousands of people who have been sheltering in tents.

Khalil Al-Hayya, the exiled Gaza chief of Hamas, said he received guarantees from the US and other mediators that the war was over. He said that all the women and children held in Israeli jails will also be freed as part of the peace plan.

Al-Hayya said that Hamas and other Palestinian groups will now focus on achieving self-determination and establishing a Palestinian state.

“We declare today that we have reached an agreement to end the war and the aggression against our people,” he said in a televised speech.

However, further steps in Donald Trump's 20-point plan are yet to be agreed upon.

Additionally, the Hamas-run interior ministry said on Friday that it would deploy security forces in areas where the Israeli army withdrew.