Israel ratifies Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas: What happens next?

The Israeli government ratified a ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Friday, with both sides also having agreed to the hostage deal. Hamas' exiled Gaza chief Khalil Al-Hayya said he had received guarantees from US and other mediators that the war was over.(AFP)

The deal was approved early Friday morning, news agency Reuters reported, hours after United States President Donald Trump announced that both sides had reached a ceasefire agreement.

“The government has just now approved the framework for the release of all of the hostages – the living and the deceased,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post on X.

Following the announcement of the deal, Hamas's exiled Gaza chief Khalil Al-Hayya said he had received guarantees from the US and other mediators that the war was now over.

Gaza ceasefire: What happens next?

Trump's peace plan calls for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and the start of a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

A spokesperson for the Israeli government said the ceasefire would come into effect within 24 hours of the government ratifying the deal, according to Reuters. After the ceasefire is in force, the Israeli hostages held in Gaza will be released within 72 hours.

Around 20 Israeli hostages held by Hamas are still believed to be alive, while 26 are presumed dead. The fate of the two remains unknown. Hamas earlier indicated that recovering the bodies of those who are dead may take longer than releasing the hostages who are alive.

After the deal comes into effect, trucks carrying food and medical aid will also be surge into Gaza to help civilians, with hundreds of thousands taking shelter in tents.

As Trump heads to the region on Sunday, the US will deploy 200 troops as part of a joint task force to ensure stability in Gaza, with no Americans on the ground in the Palestinian enclave, Reuters reported citing two senior officials.

Hamas has said it is relying on Trump's guarantees that Israel will fully withdraw its forces. Israel has talked about keeping troops in a buffer zone within Gaza and in the Philadelphia Corridor.