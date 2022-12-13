Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Benjamin Netanyahu vows to keep ‘status quo’ as Israel's religious parties rise

Benjamin Netanyahu: “We will preserve the status quo. Everyone will live in accordance with their own faith,” Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Benjamin Netanyahu: Benjamin Netanyahu is seen.(AP)
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Tuesday to balance out religious and secular interests in Israel as he tries to form a new government with nationalist and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

"We will preserve the status quo. Everyone will live in accordance with their own faith. This will not become a nation of religious law. It will be a country in which we tend to all citizens of Israel, without exception," he told parliament.

