Bermuda Triangle mystery finally solved? Scientist reveals theory involving magnetic rocks

The Bermuda Triangle has long been associated with tales of missing ships, vanished aircraft and unexplained navigational anomalies. Over the years, theories ranging from alien activity to giant underwater whirlpools have attempted to explain the mystery surrounding the infamous stretch of ocean.

According to Hutchings, Bermuda is the remnant of an ancient underwater volcano that once rose above sea level before gradually eroding away.(Unsplash/ Representational)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Now, a scientist featured in a recent documentary believes the answer may lie beneath the sea floor itself.

Speaking in the Channel 5 documentary Secrets of the Bermuda Triangle, mineral prospector Nick Hutchings suggested that the region's volcanic past and magnetic rock formations could help explain some of the strange incidents reported there.

Bermuda's volcanic origins

According to Hutchings, Bermuda is the remnant of an ancient underwater volcano that once rose above sea level before gradually eroding away.

“Bermuda's basically a sea mountain, it's an underwater volcano,” he said in the documentary. “Thirty million years ago, it was sticking up above sea level. It has now eroded away and we're left with the top of a volcano.”

The theory centers on rock samples collected from the area that contain magnetite, a naturally occurring mineral known for its powerful magnetic properties.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: New theory might just have solved mysteries of the Bermuda Triangle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: New theory might just have solved mysteries of the Bermuda Triangle {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “We have a few core samples, which have magnetite in them. It's the most magnetic naturally occurring material on Earth,” Hutchings explained. Could magnetic rocks disrupt navigation? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have a few core samples, which have magnetite in them. It's the most magnetic naturally occurring material on Earth,” Hutchings explained. Could magnetic rocks disrupt navigation? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To support his claim, Hutchings demonstrated an experiment using a compass and a magnetite-rich rock. As the compass moved over the sample, the needle reportedly spun and shifted direction, illustrating how strong magnetic materials can influence navigation instruments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To support his claim, Hutchings demonstrated an experiment using a compass and a magnetite-rich rock. As the compass moved over the sample, the needle reportedly spun and shifted direction, illustrating how strong magnetic materials can influence navigation instruments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The scientist suggested that such magnetic interference may have posed challenges for sailors travelling through the region, particularly before the advent of modern navigation technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scientist suggested that such magnetic interference may have posed challenges for sailors travelling through the region, particularly before the advent of modern navigation technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “You can just imagine the ancient mariners sailing past Bermuda. It would be very disconcerting,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You can just imagine the ancient mariners sailing past Bermuda. It would be very disconcerting,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: ‘Super Earth’: NASA discovers giant planet sending mysterious signal 154 light years away

Is the Bermuda Triangle mystery really solved?

The Bermuda Triangle, generally defined as the area between Bermuda, Florida and Puerto Rico, has been linked to numerous disappearances over the years. While many incidents have since been attributed to weather conditions, human error or mechanical failures, the region continues to capture public imagination.

Hutchings' theory offers a geological explanation for some of the unusual reports associated with the area. However, it is not considered a definitive scientific solution to every disappearance linked to the Bermuda Triangle.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Whether magnetic rocks beneath Bermuda are truly responsible remains open to debate, but the theory provides a fresh scientific angle.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

world Bermuda earth mystery science Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON