Biden admin sees North Korea’s Kim Jong Un comments as ‘interesting signal'

Last month, US President Joe Biden rejected his predecessor’s approach to North Korea and its nuclear program, saying he would not give Kim Jong Un any “international recognition”.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 09:06 PM IST
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 09:06 PM IST
North Korea's Kim Jong Un ordered his government to prepare for both “dialogue and confrontation” with the US under Biden administration.(Reuters)

The United States on Sunday said that it regards North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s “dialogue and confrontation” remark as an “interesting signal” but would wait for direct communication from Pyongyang for any potential talks.

"His comments this week we regard as an interesting signal and we will wait to see whether they are followed up with any kind of more direct communication to us about a potential path forward," US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC News.

North Korea’s state media reported on Friday that Kim ordered his government to prepare for both “dialogue and confrontation” with Washington, in his first reaction to the Biden administration’s new policy for Pyongyang. Kim also stressed the need to get “fully prepared for confrontation” to guarantee the “peaceful environment” and security of North Korea.

"What President Biden has communicated is that the United States is prepared to engage in principled negotiations with North Korea to deal with the challenge of North Korea's nuclear program towards the ultimate objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Sullivan said in the interview.

Also Read | ‘Even North Korea is not this nuts’: Defector after graduating from American university

Last month, US President Joe Biden rejected his predecessor’s approach to North Korea and its nuclear program, saying he would not give Kim Jong Un any “international recognition”. Former US president Donald Trump met the North Korean leader in June 2018 during the Singapore summit but no mutually acceptable term for nuclear negotiations have been achieved so far.

“If he made any commitment, then I would meet with him,” said Biden during a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

“But what I would not do is..what had been done in the recent past. I would not give him all that he’s looking for - international recognition...and give [North Korea] what allowed [Kim Jong Un] to move in the direction of appearing to be more...serious about what he wasn’t at all serious about,” he added.

