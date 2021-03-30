Home / World News / Biden administration announces new measures to counter anti-Asian violence
Biden administration announces new measures to counter anti-Asian violence

The measures include deploying $49.5 million from Covid-19 relief funds for U.S. community programs that help victims. White House officials said in a statement that the Department of Justice is also focusing on a rising number of hate crimes targeting Asian Americans.
Reuters | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 10:46 PM IST
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on Covid-19 vaccinations, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris listens (AP).

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced a set of measures responding to rising anti-Asian violence, including deploying $49.5 million from COVID-19 relief funds for U.S. community programs that help victims.

White House officials said in a statement that the Department of Justice is also focusing on a rising number of hate crimes targeting Asian Americans.

"We can’t be silent in the face of rising violence against Asian Americans," Biden wrote on Twitter. "These attacks are wrong, un-American, and must stop."

The measures come after a shooting in Atlanta earlier this month left eight people dead, six of them Asian-American women.

The shooting stoked fears among those in the Asian-American Pacific Islander community, which has reported a spike in hate crimes since March 2020 when then-President Donald Trump began referring to the novel coronavirus as the "China virus."

Biden's new steps include $49.5 million of pandemic relief funds for "community based, culturally specific services and programs for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault" as well as a new task force dedicated to countering xenophobia against Asians in healthcare.

Chicago hospital CEO suspended after improper vaccinations

Asian American woman, 65, assaulted in New York; mayor de Blasio condemns attack

Myanmar insurgents sense growing conflict, call for international intervention

European Union may start easing Covid-19 restrictions in second quarter

The Justice Department is also planning new efforts to enforce hate crime laws and report data on racial crimes, the statement said.

